Corum, McCarthy lead No. 4 Michigan past Iowa, 27-14

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Blake Corum rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown, J.J. McCarthy threw for 155 yards and a touchdown and No. 4 Michigan defeated Iowa 27-14 on Saturday.

The Wolverines (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten Conference) were able to consistently move the ball against the Hawkeyes (3-2, 1-1), who came into the game leading the nation in scoring defense and ranked sixth in total defense and rushing defense. Michigan had 327 yards, including 172 rushing yards.

Four of Michigan’s first five drives ended in points. Ronnie Bell had a 16-yard touchdown run on the opening possession. Jake Moody’s two second-quarter field goals gave the Wolverines a 13-0 halftime lead, then McCarthy threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Edwards on Michigan’s opening possession of the third quarter.

It was the sixth 100-yard rushing game of Corum’s career. Corum, who had 29 carries, was coming off a career-high 243 yards in last weekend's 34-27 victory over Maryland.

UCLA 40, No. 15 Washington 32: Dorian Thompson-Robinson had read and heard the comments about UCLA's unbeaten start not meaning much due to the quality of opponents it played.

On Friday night, Thompson-Robinson and the Bruins made sure to make a statement with their first victory over a top-15 team since 2014.

Thompson-Robinson passed for 315 yards and three touchdowns in UCLA's victory over No. 15 Washington in a matchup of unbeaten Pac-12 teams at the Rose Bowl.

The fifth-year senior also ran 2 yards for a score in the third quarter, when he sidestepped defenders Bralen Trice and Jayvion Green, causing them to fall on one another in a heap near the goal line in making it 33-10.

Purdue 20, No. 21 Minnesota 10: Devin Mockobee rushed for 102 yards and a late touchdown to pad Purdue's lead, and the Boilermakers defense fueled yet another takedown of a ranked opponent in a victory over No. 21 Minnesota.

Cam Allen had two of Purdue's three interceptions of Tanner Morgan, one in the end zone in the second quarter and another in the closing minutes. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell returned from a one-game injury absence for the Boilermakers (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) and bounced back from two first-half interceptions to direct two drives for scores in the final 5 minutes.

With star Mohamed Ibrahim held out after what appeared to be a minor ankle injury in Minnesota's previous game, the Gophers (4-1, 1-1) were stifled on the ground for just 47 yards on 26 attempts. After so many shootouts between these teams over the years, the defenses ruled the day and the Boilermakers got the better of it to stop a four-game losing streak to Minnesota.

No. 25 Kansas State 37, Texas Tech 28: Adrian Martinez rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns and threw for another score, leading No. 25 Kansas State past Texas Tech.

Martinez was 12-for-19 passing for 116 yards for Kansas State (4-1, 2-0 Big 12), while Deuce Vaughn had 170 rushing yards for the Wildcats, who extended their winning streak against the Red Raiders to seven games.

Donovan Smith was 34-for-48 passing for 359 yards and two TDs for Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1). Smith also rushed for a touchdown.