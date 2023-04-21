Corrections Apr 21, 2023 Apr 21, 2023 Updated 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For concerns or questions about news content, send email to: editor@pressofac.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Ex-Margate firefighter sentenced for role in South Jersey health care fraud case CAMDEN — One of three brothers who joined a conspiracy that defrauded state health benefits programs by getting payments from prescription com… Sprawling 6.6-acre home compound in Mays Landing would be the pride of anyone who enjoys boating, fishing, horses or nature and the outdoors There is no hyperbole in stating that the degree to which nearly every detail had been meticulously planned out — even on a property that enco… Panelists: New York casinos could see Atlantic City closures Panelists at a major casino industry conference in Atlantic City say the construction of three new casinos in New York could cost New Jersey 2… Four injured in single-car crash in Egg Harbor Township EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Four people were injured, including the 18-year-old driver, Sunday afternoon in a single-car crash, police said. 22-year-old man dies in EHT crash EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man died when the car he was driving struck a tree and caught fire early Friday morning, police said. The best local coverage, unlimited Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer. LEARN MORE