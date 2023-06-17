For concerns or questions about news content, send email to: editor@pressofac.com
Corrections
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Village Super Market is again asking the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to select its plan to build a full-service grocery store in…
WILDWOOD — An 18-year-old was charged with murder Monday after he allegedly stabbed someone to death during a fight, the Cape May County Prose…
This story was updated Friday morning and has updating timing for the potential severe weather.
VENTNOR — Attendees of Saturday's Atlantic City Truck Meet apparently wanted to keep the party going after the event had ended for the day, bu…
HAMMONTON — Gilda Ceasar, 79, has made shopping at the local Walmart a joyous experience since the store opened in 1995.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE