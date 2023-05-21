Corrections May 21, 2023 May 21, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For concerns or questions about news content, send email to: editor@pressofac.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 5 new businesses on the Wildwoods Boardwalk Looking for something new and fun on the Wildwoods Boardwalk? Here are five new places to try. Vineland man pleads guilty to embezzling $850,000 from Cumberland County trucking company A 55-year-old Vineland man has pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly $850,000 from a Cumberland County trucking company, the state Attorney Gene… Egg Harbor Township family with pigs, chickens receives 37 summonses EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Brianna and Dave Ferrier, the couple at the center of a controversy over their pet chickens and pot-bellied pigs, receiv… Atlantic City enters era of green investment ATLANTIC CITY — Christina Casile stands in the lobby of Design 710 at 112 Park Place, the latest cannabis business to open in the resort. George Goldhoff's new job: Keep Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino running fast The new president of Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino got his start in the hospitality industry washing dishes at an upstate New York restaura… The best local coverage, unlimited Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer. LEARN MORE