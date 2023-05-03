Corrections May 3, 2023 May 3, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For concerns or questions about news content, send email to: editor@pressofac.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Atlantic City shuts down Bamboozle music festival ATLANTIC CITY — With about a week left until its kickoff, the city has stopped the Bamboozle Festival, a resurrected concert event previously … What if the road from Tuckerton to Atlantic City was built? If a 1927 law was sought to completion, Seven Bridges Road, now just in Little Egg Harbor, would be true to its namesake. The other two bridge… Thousands enjoy a cool day at Bayfest in Somers Point SOMERS POINT — The weather couldn’t have cooperated any better Saturday for Bayfest. 5 injured in 3-car crash in Egg Harbor Township EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Five people were injured in a three-car crash that shut down a section of Delilah Road for about two hours Sunday mornin… Galloway's Ram's Head Inn set to reopen, Realtor says GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Ram's Head Inn is getting a fresh start. The best local coverage, unlimited Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer. LEARN MORE