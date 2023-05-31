For concerns or questions about news content, send email to: editor@pressofac.com
Gary Smith can thank Resorts Casino Hotel for both his and his mother’s careers.
OCEAN CITY — The owners of units at The Seaspray condominiums were back in time for the Memorial Day weekend kickoff to the summer, after offi…
SOMERS POINT — A city man is accused of running an unlicensed cannabis operation from his home, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.
LOWER TOWNSHIP — The body of a township man missing for about a month has been found, according to a statement shared on a Facebook page dedic…
OCEAN CITY — After a Memorial Day weekend marred by vandalism, assaults, a confiscated firearm and several incidents of teens who drank themse…
