For concerns or questions about news content, send email to: editor@pressofac.com
Corrections
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 52-foot vessel carrying seven people partially sank at the Avalon Yacht Club on Tuesday after striking the Townsends Inlet Bridge overnight,…
A Linwood man involved in a health care fraud scheme the federal government says swindled state benefits plans out of about $50 million was se…
OCEAN CITY — As Mayor Jay Gillian rolled out new rules aimed at curbing crowds of unruly teens in the resort, he said multiple times he would …
AVALON — As a lifelong boating fanatic, Jake Kowalski hoped he would never have to make the mayday call he did about midnight Tuesday.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man died late Saturday night when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a horse trailer, police said.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE