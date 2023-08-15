For concerns or questions about news content, send email to: editor@pressofac.com
Gov. Phil Murphy signed the bipartisan $100 million Boardwalk Preservation Fund Act into law Tuesday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic …
Cotton Mill Associates, based in Weehawken, is proposing a 115-unit apartment building on the 4.5-acres site of the former Wheaton glass facto…
Follow along for LIVE coverage of the Atlantic City Airshow. Check back for updates.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Burlington County man died shortly after midnight Saturday when the boat he was in struck a mile marker, State Police said.
The Atlantic City Airshow will fill the skies above Atlantic County on Aug. 16.
