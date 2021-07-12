Correction

Due to a reporting error, an article about a blessing of the boats, bay and bicycles at the Church of the Redeemer in Longport misstated the time of an upcoming event at the church labyrinth. The Walk and Talk begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at 108 S. 20th Ave.
