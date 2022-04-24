 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Correction

  • 0

Due to incorrect information provided to The Press, members of two Pleasantville High School boys relay teams were incorrectly identified in a story on B3 of Sunday's editions. Running on the winning sprint medley team were Isaiah Davenport, A'Shod Hill, Irvin Marable III and Xander Roberts-Bogin, and running on the second-place 400 relay were Yusuf Golden, Marable, Davenport and Roberts-Bogin.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News