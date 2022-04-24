Correction

Due to incorrect information provided to The Press, members of two Pleasantville High School boys relay teams were incorrectly identified in a story on B3 of Sunday's editions. Running on the winning sprint medley team were Isaiah Davenport, A'Shod Hill, Irvin Marable III and Xander Roberts-Bogin, and running on the second-place 400 relay were Yusuf Golden, Marable, Davenport and Roberts-Bogin.