Due to a production error, a local doctor who took part in a briefing to the U.S. Congress on the topic of value-based healthcare was misidentified in a photograph in Hometown on A7 of Sunday's edition. Dr. Jon M. Regis is pictured here.
correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – The NJ Air National Guard’s 177th Fighter Wing was in lockdown for several hours Saturday to investigate reports of shot…
The “Jeopardy” champion from Cape May County is making a run at history, but viewers will have to wait until next month to see what fate has i…
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Press of Atlantic City. Sign up for Dispatches to g…
One of the saddest parts about summer ending is that suddenly it becomes a lot harder to go out for ice cream. Most ice cream shops that had lines down the block before Labor Day simply close down in the offseason, meaning months-long waits for those craving a sundae, cone or other sweet frozen treat.
Authorities arrested a Hammonton man Wednesday in connection with last month’s deadly, unsanctioned H2oi car rally in Wildwood.
MAYS LANDING — The parents of a Hamilton Township teen who died in 2015 have increased the reward to $40,000 from $20,000 for new information …
Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. Here's what you should know.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — No one who has struggled with a tent pole or spent a night in a rainstorm under leaky nylon would describe Debbie Rodia’s si…
AVALON — Pro pickleball is coming to Avalon, bringing with it a projected $1 million worth of economic impact, Mayor Martin Pagliughi announce…
BRIGANTINE — Having clean energy as a renewable resource may sound nice, but residents still have questions and concerns about the offshore wi…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE