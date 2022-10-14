Correction

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Due to a reporting error, an article that ran A3 Thursday on a Brigantine community meeting misstated Gov. Phil Murphy's actions on offshore wind energy goals. Murphy signed Executive Order No. 307 in September, which increased the state’s goal for offshore power to 11,000 megawatts by 2040.

