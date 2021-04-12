Coroner identifies 3 young children killed in Los Angeles

“Bringing our kids back to a congregate setting in schools after a week off in the community is a risk I won't take,” Ford said.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the government will rely on the advice of the chief medical officer of health of Ontario to determine when schools will resume for in class learning.

On Sunday, Lecce said schools would reopen for in class learning next week. Opposition Liberal leader Steven Del Ducca said Lecce should be fired.

Ford has been criticized by health officials for not doing more to get infections under control after months of warnings.

“I can't stress this enough. We are at a critical point right now. Many of the health indicators continue to surpass the worse case scenario," Ford said. “I'm extremely concerned about the new variants.”