Cool Beans

A lot of people think that I’m a vegetarian, but that’s not the case. Yet, at some point I decided meat was not going to be a necessary ingredient in my diet.
This may have occurred in culinary school when the chef made a big production over where the cut of meat came from and expected you to know all the parts of a pig and cow and the best cooking method for it. Or maybe it was when I was a catering chef for Nobil Foods Inc. and Chef Bill told me to get my prime rib station ready. To me, that meant cutting the five ribs down the center so I would be ready for the wedding guests as they moved through my line. Silly girl! It did NOT mean that at all, in fact, quite the opposite. The chef wanted me to cut each rib as I needed it so as to retain all the juices. Lesson learned!
I didn’t grow up eating a lot of meat, basically ground beef, or as the English call it, mince.
That’s why I like beans for a protein source. They're such a humble ingredient that delivers color and nutritional value to your recipes while costing pennies per serving.
People are also reading…
Pinto beans contain many healthy antioxidants contributing to your daily dietary fiber needs.
Foods that are high in fiber and protein will help you feel fuller for longer periods of time hopefully reducing the urge to graze throughout the day. Delicious on its own, this recipe is also a tasty “canvas” as you can customize it to your palette utilizing leftovers from your frig. My daughter suggested corn, grilled chicken, chopped avocado and some queso cheese. What a fabulous way to bulk up a scrumptious summer salad.
Eat lighter; feel brighter!