Cool Beans

This may have occurred in culinary school when the chef made a big production over where the cut of meat came from and expected you to know all the parts of a pig and cow and the best cooking method for it. Or maybe it was when I was a catering chef for Nobil Foods Inc. and Chef Bill told me to get my prime rib station ready. To me, that meant cutting the five ribs down the center so I would be ready for the wedding guests as they moved through my line. Silly girl! It did NOT mean that at all, in fact, quite the opposite. The chef wanted me to cut each rib as I needed it so as to retain all the juices. Lesson learned!