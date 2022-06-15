 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cool Beans

July Recipebox

Chef Annmarie has prepared for the July recipe box feature. Monday May 23, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

A lot of people think that I’m a vegetarian, but that’s not the case. Yet, at some point I decided meat was not going to be a necessary ingredient in my diet.

This may have occurred in culinary school when the chef made a big production over where the cut of meat came from and expected you to know all the parts of a pig and cow and the best cooking method for it. Or maybe it was when I was a catering chef for Nobil Foods Inc. and Chef Bill told me to get my prime rib station ready. To me, that meant cutting the five ribs down the center so I would be ready for the wedding guests as they moved through my line. Silly girl! It did NOT mean that at all, in fact, quite the opposite. The chef wanted me to cut each rib as I needed it so as to retain all the juices. Lesson learned!

I didn’t grow up eating a lot of meat, basically ground beef, or as the English call it, mince.

That’s why I like beans for a protein source. They're such a humble ingredient that delivers color and nutritional value to your recipes while costing pennies per serving.

Pinto beans contain many healthy antioxidants contributing to your daily dietary fiber needs.

Foods that are high in fiber and protein will help you feel fuller for longer periods of time hopefully reducing the urge to graze throughout the day. Delicious on its own, this recipe is also a tasty “canvas” as you can customize it to your palette utilizing leftovers from your frig. My daughter suggested corn, grilled chicken, chopped avocado and some queso cheese. What a fabulous way to bulk up a scrumptious summer salad.

Eat lighter; feel brighter!

Fiesta Bean Salad

Makes: Approximately 1 quart

2 cups of pinto or black beans

1½ cups diced peppers

⅓ cup sliced green onion

⅓ cup chopped parsley

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 teaspoons chile lime seasoning

Salt and pepper to your taste

Directions

Rinse and drain beans and place in a serving bowl.

Wash peppers and cut into a medium dice. Wash green onions and cut into thin slices (white part only). Wash and dry parsley and chop. Peel garlic and mince.

Saute peppers and garlic in the oil until soft and add the chile lime seasoning. Place this mixture on top of the beans and toss to combine. Add onions and chopped parsley. Season to your taste.

Note: Cilantro can always be added instead of parsley if you prefer. Any leftover salad can be warmed and served on top of nachos or over easy eggs adorned with avocado. YUM!

Bio Box

Annmarie Chelius is a chef educator at Atlantic CapeCommunity College’s Academy of Culinary Arts.

She’s a passionate culinary educator who enjoys teaching others about healthy eating habits.

Follow her @classychef.ac on Instagram.

