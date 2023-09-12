Holy Spirit (3-0) at Washington Township (2-1)
6 p.m Thursday
Running backs Jahcere Ward (326 rushing yards) and Emit Hicks (247 rushing yards) lead the Spirit offense. Sophomore quarterback Ty Costabile has thrown six TD passes. Washington Township has won two straight, scoring at least 50 points in both victories, after opening the season with a 26-7 loss to Mainland Regional.
Vineland (1-2) at Kingsway Regional (2-1)
6 p.m. Friday
Kingsway opened with shutout wins over Egg Harbor Township and Williamstown before losing to Washington Township 52-23 last week. Vineland running back Charles Clark has rushed for 246 yards and four TDs.