WATCH NOW: The Jan. 10 update to the South Jersey Snowfall Contest
Another 3 inches of snow in Lower Township means not one, but two new leaders for the South Jersey Snowfall Contest. Meteorologist Joe Martucci tells you who's in the lead.

The South Jersey Snowfall Contest lets you try to guess Mother Nature's habits. The person who forecasts the amount of snow closest to the actual snowfall in Lower Township, Cape May County will win the prize package.

The winner will receive a $50 Visa Gift Card plus a basket of products from Exit 0 Skin Care in West Cape May. It'll be announced at the store in a Facebook Live early in February.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Local Weather

