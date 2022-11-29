 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Have a great wintertime South Jersey photo? Enter it in Joe Martucci's contest

  • 0

Enter your favorite South Jersey wintertime scenes for Meteorologist Joe Martucci's winter photo contest!

Joe's Winter Photo Contest

Joe will select the winning image, which will be used as the background for the inland and shore 7-day forecast, as well as his Twitter and Facebook cover photos.

Only landscape, horizonal images, without a watermark will be selected. The deadline to enter is Dec. 6 and 1 a.m. Thank you and good luck!

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News