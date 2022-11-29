Have a great wintertime South Jersey photo? Enter it in Joe Martucci's contest

Enter your favorite South Jersey wintertime scenes for Meteorologist Joe Martucci's winter photo contest!
Joe will select the winning image, which will be used as the background for the inland and shore 7-day forecast, as well as his Twitter and Facebook cover photos.
Only landscape, horizonal images, without a watermark will be selected. The deadline to enter is Dec. 6 and 1 a.m. Thank you and good luck!
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
