Consuewella Dotson Africa, longtime MOVE member, dies at 67

Days after former Health Commissioner Thomas Farley resigned after admitting to ordering remains of MOVE victims cremated and discarded without notifying their relatives, news surfaced that those plans were never carried out, and that the remains were not destroyed.

"The situation just put so much on her that it tore her down and she couldn't come out of it," Janine Africa said.

At a news conference in April about the universities' mishandling of the remains, Dotson broke into tears and stormed out.

"I mean, it's just continuous, nonstop, vicious, violent, sadistic, ongoing abuse of the MOVE organization," she told reporters. "Why? Because we stand up and tell the truth about this rotten reformed world system."

In 1978, she was among MOVE members charged in the death of Police Officer James J. Ramp during a standoff at the group's Powelton Village house. MOVE members have said Ramp was accidentally killed by another officer. Dotson spent 16 years in state prison for simple assault, and was paroled in 1994.

It was during a prison visit to the MOVE women that Mike Africa Jr., whose parents also served prison time, first remembered meeting Dotson, whose "personality fit her look: very fierce."