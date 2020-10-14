 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Consider flood insurance
0 comments

Consider flood insurance

FEMA Avalon

Avalon has taken steps to improve its class 3 CRS Rating from FEMA including improving areas of beach erosion and implementing strict requirements for the construction of new homes Monday Jan 3, 2020. Homes currently under construction that can be found at 505 24th Street, 214 53rd Street and 36 East 23rd Street. October there was evidence of extreme beach eroision at 11th street and beach and done to repair. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

More than likely, your town already offers a discount on flood insurance through the Community Rating System. Towns that enact certain measures accrue points that allow up to a 45 percent discount on rates. Levels range from 10 to 1, with 1 giving the best deals. 

You can find more about flood insurance here

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News