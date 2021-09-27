Connecticut man sentenced to 14 years for attempted murder after shooting at Tuckerton cop

A 31-year-old Connecticut man was sentenced to 14 years in state prison on Monday for firing shots at a Tuckerton police officer in 2019, according to a release from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Miguel Angel-Villegas, 31, of New Haven, Connecticut, was sentenced by Judge Guy P. Ryan. In August, Villegas pleaded guilty to attempted murder and hindering apprehension.

Angel-Villegas will be required to serve 85% of sentence before being eligible for parole.

The incident occurred the morning of Nov. 21, 2019, when a Tuckerton officer attempted to pull over Angel-Villegas at the Delta gas station on East Main Street, according to the release.

The officer approached the car and advised the driver and passenger, Angel-Villegas, that they were being stopped for obstruction of view and a seat belt violation. The officer could not find a valid driver’s license under the name of the driver and asked for her to exit the car. The driver briefly exited the car before reentering, accelerating from the gas station and collided with the left side of a northbound vehicle, according to the release.