Connecticut man sentenced to 14 years for attempted murder after shooting at Tuckerton cop

A 31-year-old Connecticut man was sentenced to 14 years in state prison on Monday for firing shots at a Tuckerton police officer in 2019, according to a release from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.
Miguel Angel-Villegas, 31, of New Haven, Connecticut, was sentenced by Judge Guy P. Ryan. In August, Villegas pleaded guilty to attempted murder and hindering apprehension.
Angel-Villegas will be required to serve 85% of sentence before being eligible for parole.
The incident occurred the morning of Nov. 21, 2019, when a Tuckerton officer attempted to pull over Angel-Villegas at the Delta gas station on East Main Street, according to the release.
The officer approached the car and advised the driver and passenger, Angel-Villegas, that they were being stopped for obstruction of view and a seat belt violation. The officer could not find a valid driver’s license under the name of the driver and asked for her to exit the car. The driver briefly exited the car before reentering, accelerating from the gas station and collided with the left side of a northbound vehicle, according to the release.
When the officer approached the vehicle that was hit, he saw Angel-Villegas outside the car with his hands in his waist area. After Angel-Villegas refused to show the officer his hands, he then removed a handgun from under his clothing and began firing at the officer, according to the release.
The officer fired his weapon in response, but neither Angel-Villegas nor the bystander was hit. Angel-Villegas then fled south, where he broke into a garage, stole a bike then called a Lyft to North Jersey, according to the release.
The driver of the vehicle told police Angel-Villegas was her boyfriend and he ordered her to drive him from Connecticut to New Jersey because he was wanted by police in that state. Angel-Villegas told her to provide the officer with a fake name and pointed a gun at her, the release said.
Angel-Villegas was found in New York City several hours after the shooting and was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and possession of a handgun without a permit, the release said.
On Feb. 4, 2020, Angel-Villegas was indicted for the attempted murder of the officer, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, hindering apprehension, aggravated assault by auto, eluding, aggravated assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, burglary and certain person not to possess a firearm, according to the release.
Ballistic reports indicated a total of 23 shots were fired during the incident, with two being from Angel-Villegas’ weapon and 21 from the officer’s gun, the Prosecutor’s Office said. Four witnesses corroborated the timeline of events described by the officer, according to the prosecutors office.
The officer was not wearing a body camera, but police were able to recover surveillance footage from the gas station showing the suspect’s vehicle fleeing the initial motor vehicle stop and from a Wawa convenience store showing Angel-Villegas entering the Lyft, the Prosecutor’s Office said.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba