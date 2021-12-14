For a completely unique and immersive experience, head to Cape May’s Congress Hall for Christmas dinner inside one of their charming winter igloos. The igloos are set up on the main lawn directly under the gorgeous glow of their 30-foot Christmas tree and can accommodate parties of up to eight guests. This year they will offer an elevated prix-fixe menu for $45 for adults and $25 for kids, along with a $75 rental fee for the igloo itself. The menu features a long list of delectable small plates served family style, including a warm parmesan spinach dip, bacon-wrapped scallops with broccoli rabe pesto, Waldorf chicken salad sandwiches, sweet corn and crab puffs with lemon chive sour cream and many more, plus an assortment of mini desserts. Reservation times begin at 5 p.m.