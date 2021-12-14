 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Congress Hall
0 comments

Congress Hall

For a completely unique and immersive experience, head to Cape May’s Congress Hall for Christmas dinner inside one of their charming winter igloos. The igloos are set up on the main lawn directly under the gorgeous glow of their 30-foot Christmas tree and can accommodate parties of up to eight guests. This year they will offer an elevated prix-fixe menu for $45 for adults and $25 for kids, along with a $75 rental fee for the igloo itself. The menu features a long list of delectable small plates served family style, including a warm parmesan spinach dip, bacon-wrapped scallops with broccoli rabe pesto, Waldorf chicken salad sandwiches, sweet corn and crab puffs with lemon chive sour cream and many more, plus an assortment of mini desserts. Reservation times begin at 5 p.m.

If you want to give your sweet tooth a workout they also offer a dessert only igloo experience beginning at 9 p.m. for $25 for all guests, with the same $75 rental fee. Congress Hall is located at 200 Congress Place in Cape May. Go to Cape Resorts.com

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News