Concord, NH
Concord, NH

#75. Concord, New Hampshire (tie)

- Days earlier: 12.1

- Summer threshold temperature: 80° F

- Average summer temperature: 66.73° F

- Highest recorded summer temperature: 88.1° F (July, 2010)

- Lowest recorded summer temperature: 42.1° F (September, 1978)

Concord may become anywhere from 5 to 8 degrees warmer in the next 50 years, depending on how much the city is able to curb its greenhouse gas emissions. Future summers are expected to be the hottest on record, possibly resembling those in South Carolina.

The capital of New Hampshire has had 24.9 inches of snow. While snowy, that's below their average of 34.1 inches. 

