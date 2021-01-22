Computer models are leaning toward mostly rain, and I am too

As of Friday afternoon, most of the major computer models paint a warmer solution for the storm. These models forecast the storm to be further north than the colder solutions. This, in turn, has to do with the wind direction, which will be key for precipitation types, as it often is in southeastern New Jersey.

The models showing mostly rain are showing winds blowing from the east and southeast Monday p.m. With the open Atlantic Ocean, it will waft in the ocean air, where water temperature's will sit in the low 40s. Even though it will start out cold Monday, the onshore winds will quickly wipe that away for most places in southeastern New Jersey, save those in western Atlantic or Cumberland counties. The GFS model below paints this picture. It's possible precipitation flips between rain, a wintry mix and snow, before going to all rain. Rain then falls for most of the storm, possibly going back to snow at the end.

On the other hand, the NAM and the European model have a northeasterly wind blowing Monday p.m. While still a sea-breeze, it will pull in some arctic air from New England, keeping the thermometer closer to the freezing point. Being the afternoon, the warmest part of the day, rain could kick off the storm. However, between steadier precipitation, which cools down the air, and that tap to New England, it would turn to snow or a wintry mix for most of the storm.

