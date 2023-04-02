As visually stunning as the newly constructed home at 412 North Huntington Avenue in Margate is, matching or exceeding that aesthetic appeal is an adherence to the highest quality workmanship, materials and modern conveniences.

The new home was built on a 3,200 square-foot lot, and has been architecturally designed to maximize the efficiency of that space.

The 5-bedroom, 3½-bathroom home includes three floors above a ground level that is fronted by a two-door, two-car garage, and a brushed concrete driveway that has off-street parking for at least two other cars. A four-stop elevator originates at that ground level – the highlight of which is a heated inground swimming pool and a sprawling paver patio in the fenced-in rear yard – and rises to the first of three floors that are all adorned with gorgeous, engineered hardwood flooring.

The open-concept design of the home’s first floor features a great room with linear gas fireplace, accentuated by natural stone and LED lighting; a modern kitchen with center island, StarMark soft-close cabinetry (StarMarkCabinetry.com), quartz countertops and a custom tile backsplash; and a separate dining area that connects, like the great room, to the first of two magnificent fiberglass front decks. The home’s main living area also has a wet-bar area with a wine fridge.

“It’s just a fantastic home on a great street that never floods, and is within walking distance to a lot of fine restaurants in both Ventnor (the border of which is just north of Huntington Ave.) and Margate,” says the owner/ builder, representing J&G Margate LLC.

Equally incredible are the two floors above the main living area, including a more than 250-square-foot master suite that opens onto another deck that runs the width of the home. The master suite has a huge walk-in closet and private bathroom with his-and-her vanities.

All three full bathrooms, and the first-floor powder room, feature wainscoting, porcelain tiles, and high-quality Kohler and Moen fixtures. There are two other bedrooms that share a bathroom on the second level, and two more bedrooms and a bathroom on a top level that also offers a tremendous amount of attic storage space.

Among the home’s other amenities are a full landscaping package with a lawn irrigation system, three zones of heating and air conditioning, and a tankless hot-water system.

Designed by well-known Somers Point-based architect George Wray Thomas (GWThomas.net), the home is located in very close proximity to the Milton & Betty Katz JCC (JCCAtlantic.org), which offers lots of social, recreational and fitness opportunities. There are also public tennis courts and sports facilities located at the nearby Jerome Avenue Park, and the Downbeach Express, which connects Absecon Island to Northfield, is also very close, opening up lots of additional dining and shopping opportunities on the mainland.

For more information on this exceptional new Margate home, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Todd Gordon at 609-553-5098, or Paula Hartman at 609-271-7337, or the office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach 609-487-7234. Prospective buyers can also email Todd at todd.acrealtor@gmail.com or Paula at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.