Compared to last week's storm...

This storm will be a bit stronger than what we had last Thursday into Friday.

The top wind gust last week was 56 mph in Tuckerton. Daily record rainfall was set at Atlantic City International Airport (1.73 inches) and Millville (1.60 inches). There was minor stage coastal flooding locally.

I'd imagine the top wind gusts up in the 60s. Coastal flooding will be minor to locally moderate. Plus, there will be a flash freeze in spots at the end. Rainfall should be about the same.