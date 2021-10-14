'What's the Catch?' healthy living seminar series opens this week

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Rutgers Cooperative Extension Departments from coastal counties in New Jersey have joined forces to present the two-part virtual seminar series “What’s the Catch? New Jersey Seafood & Healthy Living 2021.” This is the second year that this seminar series is being offered. This year, the state-wide initiative will take place virtually via Zoom on Oct. 14 and Oct. 21 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The first installment, on Oct. 14, will focus on New Jersey’s fishing and aquaculture industries and will feature Dr. Douglas Zemeckis, Agriculture & Natural Resources County Agent III, Rutgers Cooperative Extension (RCE) of Ocean, Atlantic, and Monmouth Counties and Lisa M. Calvo, Marine Scientist/Aquaculture Extension Program Coordinator, Haskin Shellfish Research Laboratory, Rutgers University. Topics covered will include seafood harvested and grown in New Jersey, responsible and sustainable fishing and aquaculture practices, and the science and management of New Jersey’s marine ecosystems.