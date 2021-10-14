'What's the Catch?' healthy living seminar series opens this week

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Rutgers Cooperative Extension Departments from coastal counties in New Jersey have joined forces to present the two-part virtual seminar series “What’s the Catch? New Jersey Seafood & Healthy Living 2021.” This is the second year that this seminar series is being offered. This year, the state-wide initiative will take place virtually via Zoom on Oct. 14 and Oct. 21 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The first installment, on Oct. 14, will focus on New Jersey’s fishing and aquaculture industries and will feature Dr. Douglas Zemeckis, Agriculture & Natural Resources County Agent III, Rutgers Cooperative Extension (RCE) of Ocean, Atlantic, and Monmouth Counties and Lisa M. Calvo, Marine Scientist/Aquaculture Extension Program Coordinator, Haskin Shellfish Research Laboratory, Rutgers University. Topics covered will include seafood harvested and grown in New Jersey, responsible and sustainable fishing and aquaculture practices, and the science and management of New Jersey’s marine ecosystems.
Dr. Zemeckis said, “New Jersey is known as the Garden State, but fewer people are aware of the many local, high-quality seafood products landed or grown in New Jersey. We will provide an overview of New Jersey’s marine fisheries and aquaculture industries, including the species most commonly landed or grown, as well as the responsible practices employed by industry members and the management practices implemented to maintain the long-term sustainability of our resources, marine ecosystems, and coastal communities.”
The second seminar, on Oct. 21, will focus on health and nutrition of New Jersey seafood and features Christine Zellers, Family & Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Educator/Asst. Professor RCE Cape May County, Joanne Kinsey, FCHS Educator/Professor RCE Atlantic and Rachel Tansey, Ocean County’s Senior FCHS Extension Associate, RCE Monmouth County, and Lauren Errickson,Senior Program Administrator, RCE; PhD Candidate, Nutritional Sciences Graduate Program.
Participants will hear about dietary guidelines for seafood consumption for Americans, including pregnant women, the nutritional value and benefits of seafood consumption, and get tips on cooking seafood and decoding seafood labeling.
Zellers said, “Seafood is a nutritious part of a healthy diet but selecting and preparing fish is often a mystery. We hope to provide the public with information that will support greater consumption of New Jersey Seafood.”
Register in advance for both seminars at: https://go.rutgers.edu/pibxkvqq. The seminar series is free and although it is recommended that you attend both programs, it is not necessary. For additional information or if you have any questions, please email zellers@njaes.rutgers.edu.