VFW hosts 'Holiday Caravan' to Vineland Veterans Home

SEA ISLE CITY — The members of VFW Post 1963 gathered on the front lawn of their headquarters on JFK Boulevard on Dec. 2 to load a fleet of vehicles with presents before setting-off on a “Holiday Caravan” to the Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland, where they distributed the gifts and an abundance of holiday cheer to the home’s residents.
The gifts were collected by the members of Post 1963’s Auxiliary, who assembled a toiletries, comfortable apparel, arts and crafts supplies, snacks, sweets and other items during a month-long drive that ended in late November.
Before the group left Sea Isle City, Mayor Leonard Desiderio thanked the veterans and the Auxiliary members for their kindness to others. Next, the Rev. Perry Cherubini, pastor of Saint Joseph Catholic Church, led everyone in prayer and blessed all of the gifts. Afterwards, all of the presents were loaded into numerous vehicles and VFW volunteers formed a caravan that was escorted to the edge of town by the Sea Isle City Police Department.
Joining the caravan to Cumberland County was Santa Claus, Frosty the Snowman and an adult-sized “Ralphie Parker” from the popular 1983 holiday film “A Christmas Story,” who paid homage to the movie by wearing the character’s iconic pink bunny pajamas.
Once the caravan arrived in Vineland, they were greeted by many spectators lining the streets as well as 40 vehicles from Vineland’s Fire, Ambulance, Police and Public Work’s Departments, with sirens blaring and lights ablaze. The first responders then escorted the caravan to the front doors of the Veterans Home, where Post 1963’s volunteers delivered the gifts as many of the facility’s residents looked-on from their windows.
“The gift colleting process went very well this year partly because we worked with the Veterans Home to create a special link on Amazon.com that made it very easy for people to participate in our drive,” said VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary President Patti Lloyd. “We had an overwhelming response during this year’s drive, and we were absolutely thrilled to see the first responders, municipal employees and residents of Vineland that showed-up in support of the veterans living in the Memorial Home.”
“I like to say that we know how to make an entrance,” added Lloyd, “but this time you could not miss us, thanks to all of the support we received from the people of Vineland. Plus all of the sirens and cheering allowed the home’s bed-bound residents to know that there were people outside who care for them and appreciate their service to our country.”
In addition to the many gifts that were delivered, the “Holiday Caravan” also included 885 handmade greeting cards created by students from Ocean City’s Middle School and High School, Bishop McHugh Regional Catholic School, Cape May County Technical School and the Deerfield Township School District.
“The gifts were wonderful, but I feel that the handmade cards were priceless, because they let the residents of the veterans home know that even our young Americans appreciate what they have done for this country, and that is very important,” stated Lloyd.
For more information about VFW Post 1963 and the Auxiliary, visit vfwpost1963.com or call 609-263-1711.