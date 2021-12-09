VFW hosts 'Holiday Caravan' to Vineland Veterans Home

“The gift colleting process went very well this year partly because we worked with the Veterans Home to create a special link on Amazon.com that made it very easy for people to participate in our drive,” said VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary President Patti Lloyd. “We had an overwhelming response during this year’s drive, and we were absolutely thrilled to see the first responders, municipal employees and residents of Vineland that showed-up in support of the veterans living in the Memorial Home.”

“I like to say that we know how to make an entrance,” added Lloyd, “but this time you could not miss us, thanks to all of the support we received from the people of Vineland. Plus all of the sirens and cheering allowed the home’s bed-bound residents to know that there were people outside who care for them and appreciate their service to our country.”

In addition to the many gifts that were delivered, the “Holiday Caravan” also included 885 handmade greeting cards created by students from Ocean City’s Middle School and High School, Bishop McHugh Regional Catholic School, Cape May County Technical School and the Deerfield Township School District.