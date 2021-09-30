Upcoming events

Monday, Oct. 4

CALL FOR SINGERS FOR "MESSIAH": rehearsals every Monday through Dec. 2; Zoom and hybrid options available; hosted by Stockton University Performing Arts Program; performance is 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at Resort Casino Hotel in Atlantic City. beverly.vaughn@stockton.edu or Brian Lyons at 609-652-4891, or Stockton Oratorio Society Facebook site.

Saturday, Oct. 9

CORO MUNDI IN CONCERT: 7:30 to 8:45 p.m.; live choral music; all audience members will be asked to provide proof of vaccination and to wear a mask; Saint Paul Church, 9910 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. CoroMundi.org.