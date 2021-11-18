Upcoming events

Thursday, Nov. 18
‘BABYLON: JOURNEY TO REFUGEES’ PERFORMANCE: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.; SANDGLASS THEATER’s production is a response to the worldwide refugee crisis and its impact on communities in the United States; Stockton Performing Arts Center, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds, Galloway Township; free. 609-652-9000 or Stockton. UniversityTickets.com.
COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; presented by the Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties; virtual program. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
RUBBER STAMPING FOR THE HOLIDAYS: 6 to 7 p.m.; for adults; fun night of creative, seasonal rubber stamping; Brigantine Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, Nov. 19
SCIENCE FRIDAY: 3 to 4 p.m.; for ages 6 to 17; explore the colorful world of science meeting art with DIY coffee filter flowers; Galloway Township Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, Nov. 20
FILM CLUB SCREENING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through December; free film screening, followed by a discussion group on Mondays at 6 p.m. (optional); groups will feature different themes, topics, and filmmaking styles; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
HSHS PRESENTS ‘AUNTIE MAME’: 7 p.m. Nov. 20, 2 p.m. Nov. 21; “Auntie Mame” is directed by HSHS’s own, Claire Newell Collins; Holy Spirit High School, 500 S. New Road, Absecon; $10 adults, $5 students. 609-646-3000 or HolySpiritHighSchool.com.
INDOOR FALL FINE ART SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by Our Lady of Sorrows Church; indoor Fall Fine Art, Craft & Antique Show; unique and talented artists, bakers, crafters and antiques; Wabash Avenue, Linwood; free admission. 609-513-7465 or OurLadyofSorrows.us.
OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 28; enjoy a game of Mah-Jongg, Pinochle, Scrabble, Canasta or other card games; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
Sunday, Nov. 21
BRIGANTINE ART WALK HOLIDAY SHOW & SALE: noon to 5 p.m.; start your holiday shopping while supporting 15 local artists; The Cove Restaurant, 3700 Brigantine Blvd., Brigantine. 201-888-3417.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
TRIVIA GAME DAY: 4 to 5 p.m.; presented by Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties; virtual program. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; watch movies for free with Hoopla, then meet up on Zoom for discussion; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; meeting on Zoom. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
For kids
Thursday, Nov. 18
CRAFT CLUB FOR KIDS AND TEENS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 23; no meeting on Thanksgiving day; kids ages 6-18 can use their imagination to make and take home crafts with seasonal themes; materials supplied by the library; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Nov. 20
LEGO CLUB: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18; for ages 6-12 to build LEGO projects based on stories that they will share; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
THANKSGIVING CRAFT: PAINTED PINECONE TURKEYS: 11 a.m. to noon; for ages 3 to 12; make a Thanksgiving craft; Ventnor City Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TWEEN DAYS IN THE TEEN LOUNGE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18; tweens ages 9-12 are invited to play video games in the library’s Teen Space; tweens need a library card in good standing to participate; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Groups
Thursday, Nov. 18
ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.
Friday, Nov. 19
NICOTINE ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays; fellowship of men and women helping each other to live free of nicotine; 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City; free. 609-602-5701, 609-965-4847 or 609-226-4193.
Sunday, Nov. 21
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Nov. 22
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI ATLANTIC CAPE MAY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 7 to 8:30 p.m. fourth Mondays through November; for those with loved ones battling mental health issues; virtual event. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
NAMI ‘IN OUR OWN VOICE’ PRESENTATION: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; held via Zoom by trained NAMI NJ volunteers, who will provide a personal perspective of mental health conditions as they share their lived experiences; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
SPANISH VIRTUAL CONVERSATION CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; library will hold basic Spanish Conversation classes via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Health, fitness
Thursday, Nov. 18
‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.
Friday, Nov. 19
TAI CHI & QIGONG VIRTUAL CLASS — VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Dec. 17; participants will learn ancient mind, body and spirit practices; virtual classes presented by Atlantic City Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Music
Thursday, Nov. 18
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Friday, Nov. 19
CLASSICAL JAZZ FUSION: 7:30 p.m.; performed by Playmates Quartet and Cape Shore Chorale; Grace Lutheran Church, Shore Road and Dawes Avenue, Somers Point; free; donations accepted and will benefit the Humane Society of Ocean City and Beacon Animal Rescue in Ocean View.
Saturday, Nov. 27
PCS DAY CELEBRATION AND CONCERT: 6:30 p.m., doors open 5:30 p.m.; live stage concert of country, bluegrass, old timey and traditional music; hosted by Pinelands Cultural Society; video of PCS history 5:45 p.m.; Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mill Road, Waretown; snack, gift stands open; $5 admission. 609-971-1593 or alberthall.org.