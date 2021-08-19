Upcoming events

Thursday, Aug. 19
ADULT SUMMER READING PROGRAM VIRTUAL DISCUSSION: 4 to 4:45 p.m. July 15, Aug. 19; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; discuss Herman Melville’s 1851 novel “Moby Dick”; held via Zoom. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
COFFEE KLATCH — VIRTUAL EVENT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Village by the Shore program; share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more. JFSVillageByTheShore.org. Atlantic County. 609-287-8872.
GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2; vegetables, seafood and more locally grown; Historic Smithville Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
LEE CHILD & ANDREW GRANT IN CONVERSATION — VIRTUAL EVENT: 6 to 7 p.m.; authors Lee Child and Andrew Grant; join us for this special event via Zoom webinar. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MAHJONG LESSONS: 1 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 26; Beth El Synagogue in Margate; $20. 609-823-2725.
‘TALES IN THE BACKYARD’: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 26; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; location is a private backyard in Cape May; reservations required; $5, free ages 12 and younger. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
THRILLING THURSDAYS — MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays in July and August; free movies featuring new and classic releases; rain date Fridays; beach between Granville and Huntington avenues, behind Martin Bloom Pavilion, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
Friday, Aug. 20
ADULT COLORING VIRTUAL SOCIAL HOUR: 4 to 5 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 20; coloring group will meet online to color and socialize; Main Library or Richmond Avenue Branch Circulation Desk; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
MEMOIR WORKSHOP — VIRTUAL EVENT: 10:30 a.m. to noon; Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Village by the Shore Memoir Writing Program; learn more about publishing your work from a Drexel University Professor. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Saturday, Aug. 21
COMMUNITY BOOK TALK: PALACES FOR THE PEOPLE: 1 to 3 p.m.; Northfield Public Library will be hosting a free community book talk on “Palaces for the People” by Eric Klinenberg; Birch Grove Park, 1675 Burton Ave., Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays through Sept. 30; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4; more than 60 vendors; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
‘VAUDEVILLE VARIETY’: 7 p.m. Aug. 21, 28; join Susan Tischler, Holly Knapp, and Will Knapp in East Lynne Theater Company’s fun-filled “Vaudeville Variety,” where they’ll take you back to 1916 with skits; outside at W. Cape May Borough Hall’s “Back Yard,” 732 Broadway, W. Cape May; $25 advance, $20 students and military, free ages 12 and younger. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
Sunday, Aug. 22
MARGATE DUCK DERBY: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; race starts in the bay behind Ray Scott’s Dock; rain date Aug. 29; prizes to winners; Margate Duck Derby — starting at Ray Scott’s Dock, 9211 Amherst Ave., Margate City. MargateHasMore.com.
Monday, Aug. 23
BEGINNER BRIDGE — VIRTUAL EVENT: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 30; learn to play Bridge virtually; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DIAPER DRIVE ALL DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 27, New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
MAHJONG AT NORTHFIELD LIBRARY: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Aug. 30; Mahjong Mondays return at the Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield; newcomers welcome; 241 W. Mill Road, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
POLLINATOR GARDEN LECTURE — VIRTUAL EVENT: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; pollinator garden lecture by Pat Sutton; covers the basics of how you can attract and benefit pollinators. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
STAFFORD RECREATION’S FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Sept. 21; fruits, vegetables, fresh cut flowers, pasta, pies, and more; Heritage Park, West Bay Avenue, across form A Paul King Park, Manahawkin. 609-597-1000 or StaffordNJ.gov.
Fundraisers
Saturday, Aug. 21
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
For kids
Thursday, Aug. 19
PODCASTING FOR TEENS — VIRTUAL EVENT: 3 p.m.; virtual podcasting course for students in grades 7 to 12. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SUMMER READING BOOK CLUB — VIRTUAL EVENT: 10 to 11 a.m.; for grades 3 and 4; Ms. Czyzewski will lead a lively discussion for students; registration required. AvalonFreeLlibrary.org.
Saturday, Aug. 21
SATURDAY STORYTIME: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 21, 28; outdoor storytime with Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield; Birch Grove Park, 1675 Burton Ave., Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
MINDFUL STORYTIME WITH MISS BETH: OUTDOOR EDITION: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 31; for ages 3-5, accompanied by an adult; take home crafts; Brigantine Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine; registration required. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TUESDAY TIME STORIES: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 31; for ages 12-36 months; Ventnor City Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor City; registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
ORIGAMI ANIMAL BOOKMARKS: 1 to 2 p.m.; for ages 8 and older; make origami animal bookmarks that will cozy up the corner of your novels and notebooks; Ventnor City Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Groups
Thursday, Aug. 19
ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.
Friday, Aug. 20
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE — ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
WARRIORS WELCOME — ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Fridays through Oct. 1; discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others; offered by The Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 609-652-3800 or jangelini@mhanj.org.
Saturday, Aug. 21
YOGA CLASSES — OUTDOORS: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5 per session, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Sunday, Aug. 22
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Aug. 23
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI ATLANTIC CAPE MAY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 7 to 8:30 p.m. fourth Mondays through November; for those with loved ones battling mental health issues; virtual event. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org. NAMI EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM — VIRTUAL EVENT: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; “TRAUMA and its Impact on Mental Health” with Naomi Jones, PH.D., Senior Director of Outpatient Services, Jewish Family Services of Atlantic and Cape May Counties. 609-442-3806 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH: 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 31; virtual class presented by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. ACFPL.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
BLACK STORIES MATTER — VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; The Black Stories Matter: Virtual Book Club will discuss “Wild Women and the Blues” by Denny S. Bryce. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
RATHER BE READING BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m.; get in the discussion of “The Last Flight” by Julie Clark; open to adults; Somers Point Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point; registration required. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Health, fitness
Thursday, Aug. 19
‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.
Friday, Aug. 20
TAI CHI CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Aug. 27; presented by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Aug. 21
YOGA CLASSES: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; bring your own equipment; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Music
Thursday, Aug. 19
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Friday, Aug. 20EAGLES COUNTRY: 7 to 10 p.m.; 2021 Somers Point Beach Concerts; the Tony Mart All-stars, Eagles Tribute; William Morrow Beach, between Higbee and New Jersey avenues on Bay Avenue, Somers Point. 609-833-5428.
PAVILION IN THE PINES SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Professor Louie, $38; Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, 450 Ishmael Road, Tuckerton. 908-310-2941 or LizzieRoseMusic.com. THE RHYTHEM WRANGLERS: 7 to 9 p.m. part of the weekly Rhythm in the Park music series through Aug. 27; Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park, Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-272-8120 or EHTRec.com.Saturday, Aug. 21
A SUNSET SERENADE — VIRTUAL EVENT: 6 to 7 p.m.; virtual concert by the Bay Atlantic Symphony; enjoy selections by composers Tchaikovsky, Mozart, Rachmaninoff and others performed by the Bay Atlantic Symphony. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SPACE KAMP PERFORMING LIVE: Aug. 21, 22; Space Kamp is performing live at NJ Cannabis Festival in Atlantic City; 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $50. Eventbrite.com.
Friday, Aug. 27 BIG DADDY DUO: 7 to 9 p.m.; Rhythm in the Park concert series at Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park, Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-272-8120 or visit ehtrec.com.