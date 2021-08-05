UNICO awards scholarships to 4 area students

The Greater Atlantic City Chapter of the Italian-American service organization UNICO held a car parade on Wednesday, July 21, stopping at four locations throughout the area to award $4,000 in scholarships to four students.

Scholarships are usually presented during an annual recognition dinner, but due to the restrictions in place for a second year in a row because of COVID-19, UNICO members drove to the homes of the awardees and presented them with their scholarship checks.

The first stop was in Mays Landing to the home of Matthew J. McClay, a graduate of St. Augustine Preparatory School. He will attend Rutgers University in the fall.

The committee then traveled to Linwood to recognize Megan R. Erdman, a graduate of Holy Spirit High School.

The third stop was in Margate to recognize Gavin C. Parto, a graduate of Ocean City High School. He is the son of one of our members and a regular volunteer for the chapter.

The final stop in the scholarship car parade was in Brigantine to recognize Rocco M. Mancuso, a graduate of Atlantic County Institute of Technology.