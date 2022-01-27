The Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund opens applications for 2022 awards

LONGPORT — A total of up to $25,000 in scholarships from the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund will be granted to eligible Longport resident students who graduate high school this year or who are now in college or graduate school. Last year, a total of $22,500 was awarded, the largest total ever, according to Board President Herb Stern.
Longport students can find the application online at longportscholarshipfund.com. The students must download the form, fill it in, and email it as directed, along with the required supporting documentation, by the deadline of April 1. Awards are determined by the Board of Directors, all of whom are Longport residents. The recipients will be announced in April. Winners and awards will be presented publicly at a Longport Commission meeting in April or May.
Award amounts have increased over the 12 years of operation, with a grand total of $125,000 granted to date. The fund is an IRS certified 501©(3) nonprofit with the following board members: Herb Stern, president; Carl Tripician, vice president; Lynn Baumgardner, treasurer; Bob Stern, secretary; and board members Dorothy McGee, Patrick Armstrong and Scott Stetzer.
Contact: 609-272-7295