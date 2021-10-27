The Addams Family Broadway musical on stage at O.C. Music Pier

OCEAN CITY —The Broadway musical sensation “The Addams Family-School Edition” is on stage at the Ocean City Music Pier on Nov. 5 and 6 at 7:30 p.m. Featuring a cast of 7th–12th grade performers, this musical comedy brings the beloved and bizarre first family of comedy to life just in time for the Halloween season.

From the creators of the Jersey Boys’ Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and Drama Desk Award-winning composer/lyricist Andrew Lippa, the frightfully delightful world of Gomez, Morticia, Uncle Fester, Grandma, Wednesday, Pugsley and Lurch come to spectacular life in this all new story, based on the characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams. The magnificently morbid family is put to the test when outsiders come to dinner, hurling them into a night that will change their lives forever.

In a prolific career spanning six decades, Charles Addams created several thousand cartoons, sketches and drawings, many of which were published in The New Yorker. But it was his creation of The Addams Family characters that brought him his greatest acclaim. His unique drawings combined the twisted, macabre and just plain weird with charm, wit and enchantment. They have entertained millions worldwide and served as the inspiration for multiple television series, motion pictures and, now, a new stage musical.