 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Addams Family Broadway musical on stage at O.C. Music Pier
0 comments

The Addams Family Broadway musical on stage at O.C. Music Pier

{{featured_button_text}}

OCEAN CITY —The Broadway musical sensation “The Addams Family-School Edition” is on stage at the Ocean City Music Pier on Nov. 5 and 6 at 7:30 p.m. Featuring a cast of 7th–12th grade performers, this musical comedy brings the beloved and bizarre first family of comedy to life just in time for the Halloween season.

From the creators of the Jersey Boys’ Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and Drama Desk Award-winning composer/lyricist Andrew Lippa, the frightfully delightful world of Gomez, Morticia, Uncle Fester, Grandma, Wednesday, Pugsley and Lurch come to spectacular life in this all new story, based on the characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams. The magnificently morbid family is put to the test when outsiders come to dinner, hurling them into a night that will change their lives forever.

In a prolific career spanning six decades, Charles Addams created several thousand cartoons, sketches and drawings, many of which were published in The New Yorker. But it was his creation of The Addams Family characters that brought him his greatest acclaim. His unique drawings combined the twisted, macabre and just plain weird with charm, wit and enchantment. They have entertained millions worldwide and served as the inspiration for multiple television series, motion pictures and, now, a new stage musical.

Director/choreographer for the Ocean City Theatre Company production of The Addams Family is Shannon Agnew and the music director is Brinley Edwards.

Tickets for performance are on sale for $15 per person. Reserve your seat by calling 609-399-6111, visit oceancityvacation.com.boxoffice or stop by the City Hall Welcome Center at 9th Street and Asbury Avenue.

Contact: 609-272-7295

ldrake@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Coordinator of The Press' Hometown section. More than 30 years in newspapers covering news and writing feature stories about events in and about South Jersey.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On a Roll … at Ernest & Son
Dining

On a Roll … at Ernest & Son

  • Updated

When searching South Jersey for great sandwiches, there are certain places that simply can’t be skipped; spots whose reputations are so strong that the very suggestion of leaving them off the list is commonly greeted with responses like, “Are you nuts?!?” and “You gotta be kidding me — you HAVE to go there!”

Mainland

Linwood Fall Fest Oct. 22-24

LINWOOD — With Halloween a little more than a week away, this weekend will bring lots of fall fun for kids and adults to Linwood’s All Wars Me…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News