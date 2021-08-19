Stitchers share the love with Shore Medical Center newborns

Cross shared a touching story of one pretty pink blanket she crocheted several years ago. “I was in line at the supermarket a few years ago, and behind me was a new mother. She had her baby wrapped in a pink blanket that looked like one I had made because I am the only one who uses that particular stitch. When I commented about the pretty blanket and asked if she made it, the mom told me no, that it was given to her when she and her baby were discharged from Shore,” said Bettie Cross. “I welled up. I told the mom that I have been making these blankets for 12 years, and I never know what happens after I give them away.” As Cross explained, the mother’s eyes filled with tears, and she hugged Cross and thanked her, saying, ‘I cannot even tell you how much I appreciate this blanket. It is the only blanket I have for my baby.’