Soroptimists net over $3,500 at Fins fundraiser

CAPE MAY — Once again, the Soroptimist Club of Cape May County was the beneficiary of a Fins Sunday Social fundraising brunch at Fins Bar & Grille on Sunday, Feb. 6. A fine time was had by all and more than $3,500 was raised to advance the educational and social goals of the girls and women of Cape May County. A big thank you to Fins for hosting the event!

Soroptimist International is a global organization that has a chapter of 58 members in Cape May County. Its focus is to empower local women and young girls to achieve their dreams through financial awards, leadership conferences as well as visits to cancer hospitals and nursing homes. They also support many community-based organizations such as Coalition Against Rape and Abuse (CARA), Branches and The Family Promise of North Cape May. For more information about Soroptimist International or to become a donor or member please visit sicmc.com, or see us on Facebook or call our president, Mary Rose Bispels at 609-780-4296.