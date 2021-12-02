Somers Point community brightens holidays for seniors

With the continued safety of seniors, donors and volunteers top of mind, the community can participate in this year’s program by calling Home Instead at 609-283-1322.

SOMERS POINT — As isolation continues to impact local seniors, Home Instead of Somers Point is launching its "Be a Santa to a Senior" program to brighten the holidays for older adults.

"Be A Santa to a Senior" supports older adults who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season. This is the second year for the local program that gives back to older adults and reminds them they are cherished by our community. The gifts collected, which are often necessity items such as toiletries, clothing and blankets, make a big impact and help area seniors combat the holiday blues.

“We’ve all experienced feelings of loneliness during the pandemic, and seniors are at a particularly high risk for isolation,” said Sangeeta Appel, owner of the Home Instead office serving Atlantic and Cape May counties. “Be a Santa to a Senior shows the older adults in our community that they are valued and thought of during the holidays.”

This year, Home Instead is partnering with Jewish Family Services, Complete Care at Linwood Rehabilitation and Court House Center, Autumn Lake Healthcare at Oceanview, Crest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, as well as Linwood PTO, Seaview Elementary School, and Belhaven Middle School to provide 350 gifts to approximately 175 seniors in the area. Students are encouraged to create holiday pictures and cards to include with gifts donated by families from the schools.

With the continued safety of seniors, donors and volunteers top of mind, the community can participate in this year’s program by calling Home Instead at 609-283-1322.

Individuals can visit one of the participating locations listed below and look for the "Be a Santa to a Senior" tree on display through Dec. 9. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift, and return it unwrapped to the store with the ornament attached.

“A small act of kindness can make a big difference. And a heartfelt gift brightens the lives of older adults who may feel alone during the season,” said Appel. “Finding ways to care and support one another is important now more than ever and we are grateful for the community’s involvement every year.”

"Be a Santa to a Senior" trees can be found at the following locations:

• Surf Nutrition - 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point

• Home Instead - 112 Woodland Ave., Suite 201, Somers Point

Since the program’s inception 18 years ago, "Be a Santa to a Senior" has helped provide more than 2 million gifts to over 750,000 seniors in North America and attracted upwards of 65,000 volunteers.

Gifts will be delivered to seniors in time for the holidays. Shoppers are encouraged to purchase as many gifts for seniors as they would like. For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com.