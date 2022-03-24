Shore Medical Center stroke pilot program

SOMERS POINT — Hundreds of Emergency Department nurses and clinicians converged for three days last week at the Tropicana in Atlantic City for the first in-person NJ Emergency Nurses Association Emergency Care Conference since 2019. Shore Medical Center ER nurses presented a poster and shared with other nurses what they learned from their 90-day stroke pilot project with local Emergency Medical Service providers. Through this project, they reduced the average time it takes to get a patient from the ambulance into advanced stroke treatment protocols from 12 minutes to an average of 4 minutes — a critical improvement that is saving lives.

In 2020, Sherri Richmond, director of Emergency Services at SMC, and the Shore stroke team, including Rob Schrevelius, stroke coordinator, and ER adult and pediatric liaison Carolyn Gattuso, launched their pilot program to educate local EMS providers and make them a bigger part of the stroke response at Shore and reduce stroke treatment time. Using education tools provided by the Joint Commission and Centers for Medicaid/Medicare Services, the team explained the stroke measures they use at Shore so EMS providers understand the steps involved in treating a stroke patient and their important role in the process. They held webinars and provided continuing education credits in partnership with Jefferson Health to help EMTs take their stroke knowledge to the next level.

Tim Jackson is an EMT with Egg Harbor Township’s EMS providers, which also cover Somers Point. Jackson received Shore Medical Center’s new “I Saved a Brain” award thanks to his swift actions on a stroke case recently — another outcome of Shore’s successful pilot program.

Jackson appreciates how the team at Shore is involving them in the entire process, letting them know when their efforts result in a successful patient outcome.

“Often we’ll transport a stroke patient, and we never know the outcome or if we helped save a life. Now Shore tells us whenever they can when we’ve helped save someone. Instead of feeling anxious, I am now actually excited when a stroke call comes in. I know many times we can make a difference in that patient’s life.”