Seashore Housing resident celebrates 100th birthday

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Friends and family gathered a day early at Seashore Housing to surprise Lorraine Glasser on the occasion of her 100th birthday. The celebration featured proclamations, a cake, ice cream and balloons for Lorraine.

Lorraine was born on Jan. 22, 1922 in Philadelphia. An only child, she soon found life to be a great adventure. She spent much of her early childhood backstage, raised by her single mother, an actress. “My mom was exceptional, ahead of her time, and accepting of all races and cultures,” she said. “She knew everyone, and introduced me to Jack Dempsey, who taught me how to box.”

Tragically, her mother died when Lorraine was just 11 years old. The two friends entrusted with Lorraine’s care took the money and ran. “It was lucky that I was tall for my age,” said Lorraine, “I lived on my own in our house, went to high school, and made do. I had some help from my best friend and her family. They used to cook for me and she would often sleep over.”

A good student, Lorraine earned scholarships in both math and art. She chose to study photography at the Moore College of Art. In doing so, she transcended gender role barriers; at the time, women were not professional photographers but she would make a career out of it.