Seashore Housing resident celebrates 100th birthday
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Friends and family gathered a day early at Seashore Housing to surprise Lorraine Glasser on the occasion of her 100th birthday. The celebration featured proclamations, a cake, ice cream and balloons for Lorraine.

Lorraine was born on Jan. 22, 1922 in Philadelphia. An only child, she soon found life to be a great adventure. She spent much of her early childhood backstage, raised by her single mother, an actress. “My mom was exceptional, ahead of her time, and accepting of all races and cultures,” she said. “She knew everyone, and introduced me to Jack Dempsey, who taught me how to box.”

Tragically, her mother died when Lorraine was just 11 years old. The two friends entrusted with Lorraine’s care took the money and ran. “It was lucky that I was tall for my age,” said Lorraine, “I lived on my own in our house, went to high school, and made do. I had some help from my best friend and her family. They used to cook for me and she would often sleep over.”

A good student, Lorraine earned scholarships in both math and art. She chose to study photography at the Moore College of Art. In doing so, she transcended gender role barriers; at the time, women were not professional photographers but she would make a career out of it.

She found her future husband, Paul, when he agreed to be her date at her best friend’s wedding. “I told him, ‘If you marry me, you’ll live like nobody else,’” said Lorraine. She kept her word, staying by his side for 56 years as they traveled the world to London, Paris, Rome and more. They raised three children in their northeast Philadelphia home: Margo, Shelah and Barry. To them, Lorraine passed along her love for learning, art and travel. Margo became an arbitrator and Shelah a scientist. Barry is a doctor who speaks fluent Spanish and German, and has lived abroad, pursuing his own adventures.

Lorraine moved into Seashore Housing 10 years ago, after Paul passed away. Her apartment is filled with memories, from souvenirs from her travels to paintings, drawings and sculptures that she has done. “I’ve had so many lives in my 100 years,” said Lorraine. “It’s incredible to look back on it all.”

Now she spends her time catching up with her children, her four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She also volunteers each week, making calls to people in the community who are homebound. “I was asked if I need a call like that, and I told them that I’m fine but that I’d like to make those calls.”

As for this latest milestone of reaching 100, Lorraine says that people don’t realize she’s as old as she is. “I am a health fiend. I still exercise. I walk all the time. I keep busy.” She offers the following advice for those who want to live their best lives. “Be comfortable in what you choose, but don’t be afraid to try something new. After all, life is a great adventure.”

