Sea Isle City Division of Recreation’s 2021 Ugly Sweater Contest is Underway

If you thought the closing of the Ruby Tuesday at the Hamilton Mall was going to mean just another vacant business carcass laying around collecting dust, we have some good news for you: Crab Du Jour – a new restaurant focusing on various types of Cajun seafood boils — has taken its place, transforming the space and offering a fun, new concept for those who may have been yawning at the prospect of another TGI Fridays clone taking up residency among the stores at the mall.