Sea Isle City Division of Recreation’s 2021 Ugly Sweater Contest is Underway
Sea Isle City Division of Recreation's 2021 Ugly Sweater Contest is Underway

SEA ISLE CITY – The Sea Isle City Division of Recreation’s second annual Ugly Holiday Sweater Contest is underway.

To enter, contestants can upload photos of themselves wearing their favorite “ugly sweater” to the Sea Isle City Recreation Facebook Page or email them to sicrec@seaislecitynj.us. Please include your name when you submit your photo.

The deadline to submit a photo is Dec. 17, and the winner will be announced on Dec. 21. A prize will go to the winner.

For more information, call the Recreation Office at 609-263-0050.

Crab Du Jour brings Southern seafood traditions to the Hamilton Mall
Crab Du Jour brings Southern seafood traditions to the Hamilton Mall

If you thought the closing of the Ruby Tuesday at the Hamilton Mall was going to mean just another vacant business carcass laying around collecting dust, we have some good news for you: Crab Du Jour – a new restaurant focusing on various types of Cajun seafood boils — has taken its place, transforming the space and offering a fun, new concept for those who may have been yawning at the prospect of another TGI Fridays clone taking up residency among the stores at the mall.

