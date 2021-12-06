Sea Isle City Division of Recreation’s 2021 Ugly Sweater Contest is Underway

SEA ISLE CITY – The Sea Isle City Division of Recreation’s second annual Ugly Holiday Sweater Contest is underway.
To enter, contestants can upload photos of themselves wearing their favorite “ugly sweater” to the Sea Isle City Recreation Facebook Page or email them to sicrec@seaislecitynj.us. Please include your name when you submit your photo.
The deadline to submit a photo is Dec. 17, and the winner will be announced on Dec. 21. A prize will go to the winner.
For more information, call the Recreation Office at 609-263-0050.