 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
S.P. Garden Club names Best Creative Garden
0 comments

S.P. Garden Club names Best Creative Garden

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point unfortunately failed to include a most important name in our previous listing of the winners for our 2021 Garden Contest. The winner of the Best Creative Garden is Deb McCarren — her clever use of different types of driftwood, healthy rose bushes complementing the bird feeders and native cedars, and the real surprise — the sunken, buried treasure garden. We applaud Deb along with our other Garden Contest Winners.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Shackin’ Up for the Summer … at Pinky Shrimp’s
Dining

Shackin’ Up for the Summer … at Pinky Shrimp’s

  • Updated

I have been to Pinky Shrimp’s before, but only ONCE before, and it was way back in 2018. I loved almost everything I got back then, and even declared their Crispy Cape Codwich to be “one of the best fish sandwiches I have ever eaten.”

History notes
Egg Harbor-EHC

History notes

The photo shows phase one of the construction of the township’s new Municipal Building on the left. The building to the right was once the Bar…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News