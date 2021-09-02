The Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point unfortunately failed to include a most important name in our previous listing of the winners for our 2021 Garden Contest. The winner of the Best Creative Garden is Deb McCarren — her clever use of different types of driftwood, healthy rose bushes complementing the bird feeders and native cedars, and the real surprise — the sunken, buried treasure garden. We applaud Deb along with our other Garden Contest Winners.
S.P. Garden Club names Best Creative Garden
- Rosemary Evans Green Thumb Garden Club
