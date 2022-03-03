Registration open for Stockton six-week autobiography course, research project

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Stockton Center on Successful Aging will host a free six-week Guided Autobiography Course from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays beginning March 8.

Barbara Smith, M. A, Certified Guided Autobiography Instructor from the Birren Institute for Autobiographical Studies, will lead the program.

Smith will guide participants through themes and topics that include family, careers and life goals before being assigned to write 1 to 2-page reflections as homework which they will share in small groups. They also complete anonymous online questionnaires before and after the program.

The usual registration fee will be waived in return for the participants’ agreement to also assist in a research project being conducted by Stockton intern Nicole White. Participants must be age 60 or older and live in Atlantic or Ocean counties. Others are encouraged to apply but will be admitted on a space-available basis.

The course can be attended either online or in person at Stockton sites in both Galloway Township and Manahawkin.

Register online through the SCOSA website. Contact SCOSA Director Dr. David Burdick at David.Burdick@stockton.edu or email Nicole White at whiten10@go.stockton.edu for more information.