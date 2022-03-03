 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Registration open for Stockton six-week autobiography course, research project

  • 0

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Stockton Center on Successful Aging will host a free six-week Guided Autobiography Course from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays beginning March 8.

Barbara Smith, M. A, Certified Guided Autobiography Instructor from the Birren Institute for Autobiographical Studies, will lead the program.

Smith will guide participants through themes and topics that include family, careers and life goals before being assigned to write 1 to 2-page reflections as homework which they will share in small groups. They also complete anonymous online questionnaires before and after the program.

The usual registration fee will be waived in return for the participants’ agreement to also assist in a research project being conducted by Stockton intern Nicole White. Participants must be age 60 or older and live in Atlantic or Ocean counties. Others are encouraged to apply but will be admitted on a space-available basis.

The course can be attended either online or in person at Stockton sites in both Galloway Township and Manahawkin.

People are also reading…

Register online through the SCOSA website. Contact SCOSA Director Dr. David Burdick at David.Burdick@stockton.edu or email Nicole White at whiten10@go.stockton.edu for more information.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Travels with the Current

Travels with the Current

Betty and Norman Corson, of Mays Landing, recently retuned from an eight-day cruise aboard the The Royal Caribbean’s Enchantment of the Sea ou…

GEHR job fair

The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District, encompassing Absegami, Cedar Creek and Oakcrest high schools, will host a job fair April…

Historic Galloway Children

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to lea…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News