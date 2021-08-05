Registration open for running events in Ocean City

Ocean City will be host to three unique running events in the coming months: the OCNJ Labor Day Race on Sept. 6, the OCNJ Half Marathon on Sept. 26 and the Trail of Two Cities on Nov. 6.

Registration for all three races is now open at ocnj.us/race-events. Anybody who signs up for the popular OCNJ Half Marathon can take advantage of a discounted registration fee through Saturday, July 31.

The 11th annual OCNJ Half Marathon includes a course that wends its way through all parts of Ocean City, including the downtown and the Ocean City-Longport Bridge, before finishing on the Ocean City Boardwalk. Community groups man the water stops, competing for most-spirited themes, and help provide inspiration. The event includes a 5K run and a 10-mile non-competitive walk/run. Registration for the Half Marathon is $60 through July 31, $70 through Sept. 21, and $80 through Sept. 25. There is no race-day registration for the Half Marathon.

The 30th annual OCNJ Labor Day Race on Monday, Sept. 6 is a 5-mile beach run with the start and finish at 23rd Street. The event also includes at 1-mile walk/run on the beach.