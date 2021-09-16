Pleasantville teachers professional development workshop

When my family first purchased a summer house in South Jersey back in 1989, one of the first places we went to get fresh fish was Bob’s Seafood in Absecon. I was only 11 years old at the time, but I have distinct memories of loving pretty much anything my parents brought back from Bob’s. A few months ago when I was deciding what shacks to include in this column, it dawned on me that I had not featured Bob’s Seafood. This had to change.