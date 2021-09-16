Pleasantville teachers professional development workshop

Pleasantville Public Schools K-5th teachers attended the AMHOTINO (Amistad, Holocaust and Latino History) Professional Development workshop on Sept. 1. Stakeholders Dr. Stephanie James-Harris, Gary Melton, Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick and Patricia Royal, second vice president to the Mainland/Pleasantville NAACP, collaborated with inclusion teachers, first and second grade teachers, in support of the AMHOTINO curriculum. District teacher Tamar La-Sure-Owens was the facilitator.
