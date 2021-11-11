Photograph brings closure to local Vietnam veteran

(Editor’s note: The following was submitted in remembrance of Veterans Day by Harold Hill Jr., commander, American Legion Post 81 of Pleasantville, and member of VFW Post 6594, Vietnam Veterans of America, DAV of Northfield. Hill, an Army veteran, was a sergeant with the 199th Light Infantry Brigade in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968 and saw combat during the TET Offensive military campaign. Portions have been edited.)

Christmas had come and my tour was coming to an end, meaning I was down to the final three months in Vietnam. It was nearing the time of Tet, which is the celebration of the Vietnamese New Year. We had been moving consistently about Long Binh, Saigon, Binh Hoa and various villages. It was hard to keep track where we were.

I consistently stayed aware of our movement by watching the terrain and different formations of the rice paddies. One night, the sky in one area lit up with all sorts of firepower, lighting the sky for miles away from where we last stopped. We marched on through night and came to a village outside of Long Binh where the Viet Cong had dug and built a fortress that tunneled under a graveyard. The fire fight was constant with bullets and rocket mortar flying all around. The magnitude of the engagement was intense.