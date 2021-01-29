Ocean County College Freezes Tuition and Fees

Ocean County College announced Thursday it will not increase student tuition and fees for the next school year, maintaining its same costs as 2021. OCC is the first community college in the state to make this type of announcement, the college said in a release.

Tuition will remain $175 per credit for in-county residents for the 2022 fiscal year. According to the college's website, tuition is $193 per credit for out-of-county residents.

OCC also bundled the cost of books and electronic course materials with the tuition. The freeze on the all-inclusive tuition rate is another effort to keep the school affordable for students and assist them in achieving their academic goals

“We are pleased to be able to offer this benefit to our students and our community, especially during this time of financial stress on so many,” OCC President Dr. Jon H. Larson said. “The College has carefully managed its resources, and our students will reap the benefits of that fiscal responsibility.”

