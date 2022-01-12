 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ocean City to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
0 Comments

Ocean City to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ocean City will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 17. The ceremony will start at noon at the Ocean City Music Pier. The event brings the community together to remember Dr. King through words, song and dance. One of the highlights is always the recitation of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech by the Rev. Gregory Johnson. The event will be followed by a complimentary soul food buffet luncheon in the Music Pier solarium.

Three citizens will be honored with our Martin Luther King Community Services Awards. OCNJ CARE volunteer and benefactor Bill McGinnity, the Rev. Drena Garrett of St. James AME Church, and Greater Ocean City Theatre Company Artistic Director Michael Hartman are this year’s recipients. The Jan. 17 presentation will include much more on each of these exemplary citizens. Students from grades 7 and 8 at the Ocean City Intermediate School will be honored for their winning essays on the influence of Dr. King.

Volunteers are invited to join others nationwide in a Day of Service on Jan. 17 to honor Dr. King’s contributions. Citizens are asked to participate in a citywide cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon. Sign-up and supply distribution will take place at the Howard S. Stainton Senior Center, located in the Community Center, 18th Street and Simpson Avenue. To pre-register, please call 609-399-6111, ext. 9711.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Coordinator of The Press' Hometown section. More than 30 years in newspapers covering news and writing feature stories about events in and about South Jersey.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 great spots for a beer and a bar pie
Nightlife

5 great spots for a beer and a bar pie

Something about the combo of beer and pizza just really works. On their own, each seems to be all but impossible to improve upon, but when combined, they become more than the sum of their parts — like milk and cookies for the over-21 crowd. It’s always fun to enjoy this combo at home, but if you can track down a bar that puts out a really great bar pie and also offers a few solid brews, you’ll be in your own private paradise. Luckily, we have done that work for you. Here are five great spots for a beer and a bar pie.

New Tennessee Ave. pizzeria slices up the competition in A.C.
Dining

New Tennessee Ave. pizzeria slices up the competition in A.C.

Generally speaking, few things raise less of an eyebrow than a new pizzeria opening up shop in New Jersey. It’s not that we don’t all love the stuff, but there are just so many pizzerias … and most are basically clones of one another, putting out standard pies and subs with not much to speak of in the creativity department.

New Tennessee Ave. pizzeria slices up the competition in A.C.
Dining

New Tennessee Ave. pizzeria slices up the competition in A.C.

  • Updated

Generally speaking, few things raise less of an eyebrow than a new pizzeria opening up shop in New Jersey. It’s not that we don’t all love the stuff, but there are just so many pizzerias … and most are basically clones of one another, putting out standard pies and subs with not much to speak of in the creativity department.

South Jersey bars band together to offer no-proof cocktails in support of Dry January
Nightlife

South Jersey bars band together to offer no-proof cocktails in support of Dry January

For the first month of a brand-new year, January is quite the downer. It’s freezing outside, summer is still half a year away, and everyone who ate and drank their way through the last two months of holidays is now paying the price, laying on the couch in a semi-depressed coma. Plus, there just isn’t much going on. Outside of the odd birthday party or random get together, events are at a near standstill.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News