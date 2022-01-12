Ocean City to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Ocean City will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 17. The ceremony will start at noon at the Ocean City Music Pier. The event brings the community together to remember Dr. King through words, song and dance. One of the highlights is always the recitation of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech by the Rev. Gregory Johnson. The event will be followed by a complimentary soul food buffet luncheon in the Music Pier solarium.
Three citizens will be honored with our Martin Luther King Community Services Awards. OCNJ CARE volunteer and benefactor Bill McGinnity, the Rev. Drena Garrett of St. James AME Church, and Greater Ocean City Theatre Company Artistic Director Michael Hartman are this year’s recipients. The Jan. 17 presentation will include much more on each of these exemplary citizens. Students from grades 7 and 8 at the Ocean City Intermediate School will be honored for their winning essays on the influence of Dr. King.
Volunteers are invited to join others nationwide in a Day of Service on Jan. 17 to honor Dr. King’s contributions. Citizens are asked to participate in a citywide cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon. Sign-up and supply distribution will take place at the Howard S. Stainton Senior Center, located in the Community Center, 18th Street and Simpson Avenue. To pre-register, please call 609-399-6111, ext. 9711.