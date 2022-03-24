 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean City 2022 beach tags discounted through May 31

OCEAN CITY — Seasonal beach tags for summer 2022 are available for the discounted price of $20 through May 31. On June 1, the price increases to $25. Beach tags are required for all beachgoers ages 12 and older and will be in effect from June 4 through Sept. 5. Only seasonal beach tags can be purchased at this time. Weekly and daily tags will be available for purchase during the season.

Seasonal tags can be purchased online at store.ocnj.us or in person at:

City Hall, 861 Asbury Ave., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Route 52 Welcome Center, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

Henry Knight Building, 12th Street and Haven Avenue, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday

Aquatic & Fitness Center, 17th Street and Simpson Avenue, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

46th Street Welcome Center, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday to Saturday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

For additional information, call 609-399-6111.

