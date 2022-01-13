Oakcrest BioMed Alumni Visit

Oakcrest High School Biomedical Magnet Program alumni returned to their alma mater on Jan. 6 to share their successes, challenges and advice with the biomedical class of 2022. The alumni included Hunter Boney, Preston Phommathap and Melissa Zou — Class of 2018; Gia Albani, Landyn Bacanskas and Andrea Seeger — Class of 2019; and Nadaah Mahamoud and Cherisse Gervacio — Class of 2020.
The alumni answered questions about choosing majors and career potentials, as well as how the Oakcrest Biomedical Magnet Program helped to shape their college careers. Landyn Bacanskas, a Biomedical Engineering major at Rowan University, talked about how he thought he was going to be a biology major, but he changed his mind after a career symposium at Oakcrest High School introduced him to the career of Biomedical Engineering. Hunter Boney, who will graduate from Widener University this spring with his Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), spoke of his clinical experiences at CHOP, wanting to be a trauma nurse at Cooper and what it is like to be a man in a female-dominated major.
All the alumni agreed that the Biomedical Magnet Program gave them an added advantage compared to their college peers.