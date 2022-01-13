 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oakcrest BioMed Alumni Visit
0 Comments

Oakcrest BioMed Alumni Visit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oakcrest High School Biomedical Magnet Program alumni returned to their alma mater on Jan. 6 to share their successes, challenges and advice with the biomedical class of 2022. The alumni included Hunter Boney, Preston Phommathap and Melissa Zou — Class of 2018; Gia Albani, Landyn Bacanskas and Andrea Seeger — Class of 2019; and Nadaah Mahamoud and Cherisse Gervacio — Class of 2020.

The alumni answered questions about choosing majors and career potentials, as well as how the Oakcrest Biomedical Magnet Program helped to shape their college careers. Landyn Bacanskas, a Biomedical Engineering major at Rowan University, talked about how he thought he was going to be a biology major, but he changed his mind after a career symposium at Oakcrest High School introduced him to the career of Biomedical Engineering. Hunter Boney, who will graduate from Widener University this spring with his Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), spoke of his clinical experiences at CHOP, wanting to be a trauma nurse at Cooper and what it is like to be a man in a female-dominated major.

All the alumni agreed that the Biomedical Magnet Program gave them an added advantage compared to their college peers.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 great spots for a beer and a bar pie
Nightlife

5 great spots for a beer and a bar pie

Something about the combo of beer and pizza just really works. On their own, each seems to be all but impossible to improve upon, but when combined, they become more than the sum of their parts — like milk and cookies for the over-21 crowd. It’s always fun to enjoy this combo at home, but if you can track down a bar that puts out a really great bar pie and also offers a few solid brews, you’ll be in your own private paradise. Luckily, we have done that work for you. Here are five great spots for a beer and a bar pie.

South Jersey bars band together to offer no-proof cocktails in support of Dry January
Nightlife

South Jersey bars band together to offer no-proof cocktails in support of Dry January

For the first month of a brand-new year, January is quite the downer. It’s freezing outside, summer is still half a year away, and everyone who ate and drank their way through the last two months of holidays is now paying the price, laying on the couch in a semi-depressed coma. Plus, there just isn’t much going on. Outside of the odd birthday party or random get together, events are at a near standstill.

New Tennessee Ave. pizzeria slices up the competition in A.C.
Dining

New Tennessee Ave. pizzeria slices up the competition in A.C.

  • Updated

Generally speaking, few things raise less of an eyebrow than a new pizzeria opening up shop in New Jersey. It’s not that we don’t all love the stuff, but there are just so many pizzerias … and most are basically clones of one another, putting out standard pies and subs with not much to speak of in the creativity department.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News