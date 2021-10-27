 Skip to main content
O.C. hosts Welcome Night on Oct. 27
O.C. hosts Welcome Night on Oct. 27

OCEAN CITY — The Regional Chamber of Commerce will host Welcome Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Ocean City Civic Center located on 6th Street by the Boardwalk. Admission is free and all area residents are encouraged to attend. Fabulous door prizes provided by local businesses will be given out throughout the evening.

The Chamber hosts the annual event to introduce new and current residents to community, civic and social organizations, community leaders and city officials, as well as local businesses including restaurants, financial and insurance services, retail stores and medical offices.

For more information, call the Chamber at 609-399-1412 or info@oceancitychamber.com.

