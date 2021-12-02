New Jersey seeks to restore Atlantic White Cedar stands

One of the topics discussed and shown in the “Friends Along The Mullica” film and all up and down the U.S. East Coast is the climate change-driven loss of massive numbers of Atlantic White Cedar trees.
These magnificent trees, prized and cut down widely since Colonial times, have one great fault: they cannot tolerate too much salt water. When strong storms and rising sea levels push salty water higher up into the rivers and upper wetland areas for more than a couple of days, it will kill the trees. The result is the phenomenon known as “ghost forests”; sad, gray, barren, lifeless but still standing trees by the thousands.
New Jersey once had about 115,000 acres of Atlantic White Cedar trees, which grow in dense dark groves of mucky soils, with mosses and rare plants within specialized freshwater wetland growth mounds. Today, there are only about 25,000 acres left of that 115,000 acres in New Jersey, and the numbers are falling fast. The power of these trees and their companion soil ecosystem to capture carbon and filter water is efficient and essential to our overall environmental health.
The State of New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), along with many partners like the New Jersey Conservation Foundation, have been active for decades in developing best methods for establishing new stands of Atlantic White Cedar. Now they will increase their efforts exponentially; seeking to add some 10,000 acres of cedar forests at slightly higher elevations inland, in areas not threatened so much by the rising seas, for now. All of this will depend on companion efforts to protect and restore our wetlands and coastal ecosystems, as well as native flora and fauna.
Areas in question will be repopulated with Atlantic Cedar grown directly from seed of nearby remaining cedars, as well as by using seedlings raised at NJDEP’s Forest Nursery facilities in Jackson, N.J.
The reestablishment of white cedar forests will also entail removal of non-native and invasive plants. Some areas of deciduous trees like red maple and black gum have taken over where cedar stands were logged out. Portions of these areas will be transitioned back to cedar swamps again.
Serious attention will be given to controlling and deterring deer populations from decimating young native seedlings and perennials. Unfortunately, deer are not as interested in browsing invasive plants.
Some water flow will be restored to areas for cedar growth; areas that have seen water flow changes by dams for mills, etc. or by the activities of beavers. The careful stewardship of water resources will allow for the redevelopment of muck soils and the restoration of Atlantic white cedar.
Most of this initial restoration will occur on state-owned forests, parks and wildlife management areas (WMAs). These and other restoration efforts will be partially funded by settlement funds received from lawsuits involving chemical pollution and other natural resource harm cases. Private landowners will be urged to undertake similar projects. This work should begin during 2022, some of it actually in the headwater areas of the Mullica River Watershed.
The stately Atlantic White Cedar — disease, pest and rot resistant — was logged heavily for over 400 years for shipbuilding, roofing, siding, fencing and other durable products. Today we have plenty of alternative materials for any of these purposes. This tree will be stately and tall again in many of its former growth areas. They will be standing up for the growth of a new economy based on working with nature to provide massive, natural ecological functions.
