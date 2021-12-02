New Jersey seeks to restore Atlantic White Cedar stands

One of the topics discussed and shown in the “Friends Along The Mullica” film and all up and down the U.S. East Coast is the climate change-driven loss of massive numbers of Atlantic White Cedar trees.

These magnificent trees, prized and cut down widely since Colonial times, have one great fault: they cannot tolerate too much salt water. When strong storms and rising sea levels push salty water higher up into the rivers and upper wetland areas for more than a couple of days, it will kill the trees. The result is the phenomenon known as “ghost forests”; sad, gray, barren, lifeless but still standing trees by the thousands.

New Jersey once had about 115,000 acres of Atlantic White Cedar trees, which grow in dense dark groves of mucky soils, with mosses and rare plants within specialized freshwater wetland growth mounds. Today, there are only about 25,000 acres left of that 115,000 acres in New Jersey, and the numbers are falling fast. The power of these trees and their companion soil ecosystem to capture carbon and filter water is efficient and essential to our overall environmental health.